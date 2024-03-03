Qatar Airways Introduces AI-Driven Travel Experience At Web Summit

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha

:

Qatar Airways Group, the Official Airline Sponsor of the Web Summit Qatar, helped open the biggest technology conference in the Middle East with a special viewing of the five-star airline's pipeline of latest innovative travel technology products.

These included an exclusive reveal of a prompt less Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) experience designed to seamlessly help customers find their dream journeys across Qatar Airways' extensive network of over 170 destinations.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said:“Qatar Airways is helping push the boundaries of what to expect from the travel experience of the future. When it comes to digital innovation, our approach is to always focus on the ways in which we can gain advantages for our passengers and employees along with operational efficiencies by using technology.”

He added:“The airline and its subsidiaries are constantly evolving, working hand-in-hand with partners, stakeholders and regulators to utilise the latest advances in aviation and travel technology. It is an exciting time for the airline's innovative and ideating workforce, and we are working to foster a culture of creativity and innovation. These pioneering technologies that we are showcasing blur the boundaries between the physical and the virtual, offering a tantalising peek into a new era of travel.”

Attendees exploring the Qatar Airways exhibit at the Web Summit, which is being held for the first time in Qatar, were treated to a preview of the future of travel through the airline's latest innovations on display.

The new Generative AI experience is designed to make travel planning hassle-free and personalised. By using frictionless visual interactions and an interactive 3D map, customers' travel preferences are understood, eliminating the need for manual searches and detailed text inputs. This development is part of Qatar Airways' ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of travel, enhancing passenger comfort and convenience at every stage of their journey.

As a leader in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was recently voted the World's Best Airline Website by World Travel Tech Awards. Excelling in identifying and responding to emerging trends of passengers, the airline also introduced an in-house application that enables its award-winning cabin crew to deliver personalised experiences for passengers.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has also recently enhanced its programme with the newly unveiled Privilege Club Collection platform, available to all its members. The platform is set to transform the way members spend their Avios by offering them thrilling opportunities to bid from a selection of curated packages.

In a tribute to the innovative digital workplace culture at Qatar Airways, the airline also recently won two Human Resources accolades:“Brilliance Award for Employee Engagement” and“Gold Award for Use of Technology in Internal Communications” at the 2024 International Brilliance Awards.

