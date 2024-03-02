Former NBA Player Rashid Byrd Sentenced To 90-Years For Sexual Assault

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Actor and former NBA player Rashid Byrd has been sentenced to 90-years to life in prison over a series of violent sexual assaults.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said an investigation into Byrd started in 2019. A victim claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by him, reports deadline.
“During their investigation, detectives learned (that) in 2010, Byrd was convicted of sexual assault involving a different victim,” a statement by LAPD read.
He further stated:“Detectives also discovered that Byrd had been arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Washington State in 2005.”
According to reports, Byrd charmed his victims at first, then turned violent.
“He started as a charmer, playing up his status as an athlete and pseudo-celebrity, but that quickly faded into rapes and violence,” said the lead investigator on the case.
Byrd appeared in the 2008 Will Ferrell-starring basketball comedy, 'Semi Pro'. He also appeared in a documentary short, Bring Your 'A' Game. He also played 22 games for the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA Development League in the 2008- 2009 season.
Byrd was taken into custody in 2020 by LAPD detectives for sexual assault.
The 39-year-old was sentenced to 90 years to life in state prison for the violent sexual assaults that occurred in L.A. and Santa Clara counties.
