Divine Intervention Comes To The Rescue As IVPL Thrives Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida (U.P.), March 2 (IANS) The inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), initially slated for Dehradun, found its home in Greater Noida in February, overcoming uncertainties and challenges. The organisers prayed to God for the League to somehow proceed and amid the uncertainties, the tournament has now been conducted well.

The IVPL is being played at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here from February 23 to March 3. For the League to be successfully staged, the Organisers made first of all three accreditation cards in the name of Gods.

The Gods were declared the owners of the league. Even when it rained, the organisers performed puja and there was no hindrance in the matches as the games went well. Organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL has been a huge hit here.

"In the face of uncertainties, we placed our faith in God and worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth tournament. The journey has been challenging, but with dedication and divine blessings of Gods we've overcome every obstacle," Ravindra Bhati, founder of 100 Sports, said.

The final showdown is slated for Sunday at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here in Greater Noida.