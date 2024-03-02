Azerbaijan, Serbia Discuss Prospects For Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of
Population, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade
and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia Sahil
Babayev has met with Ambassador of Serbia to the country Dragan
Vladisavljević, Azernews reports.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Sahil Babayev said that thanks
to the political will and efforts of the leaders of Azerbaijan and
Serbia, relations between the two countries have reached the level
of strategic partnership.
The two commended the expanding relations in various areas,
increasing trade turnover between the two countries, as well as the
activities of the Intergovernmental Commission in this regard.
Ambassador Dragan Vladisavljević expressed his country's
determination to expand relations with Azerbaijan based on
strategic partnership.
The meeting also focused on the current state and prospects for
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in energy,
transport-logistics, social, agricultural, educational,
humanitarian, infrastructure and other spheres.
