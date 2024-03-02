Tear Gas Uses As Anti-Government Protesters Face Off In Argentina

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Law enforcement agencies used tear gas against participants in
an anti-government protest near the Argentine Congress building,
according to C5N TV channel, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
Several hundred people gathered in front of the parliament
building as the country's president, Javier Milei, spoke inside.
During the demonstration, a fight broke out between supporters of
the head of state and protesters against his policies.
According to the public organization Commission for Truth in the
province of Buenos Aires, about 20 people were tear gassed.
MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107925634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.