Indian Billionaire Invites 50,000 Vips To Son's Wedding Ceremony

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest man in India, has invited 50,000 guests, including CEOs of some of the world's largest companies, politicians, famous singers, and movie stars, to his son's wedding ceremony.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, along with his wife, Bill Gates, the CEO of Microsoft, and Rihanna, an American singer and model, are among the guests who traveled to the state of Gujarat on Friday, March 1.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Carl Bildt, the former Prime Minister of Sweden, Stephen Harper, the former Prime Minister of Canada, and the King of Bhutan are also on the guest list for this wedding ceremony.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, as well as famous Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, are also present at this event.

According to reports, a magnificent temple has recently been built in the city of Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's 28-year-old son, Anant Ambani.

According to Forbes magazine, 66-year-old Ambani is not only the richest person in India but also the wealthiest individual in Asia, with an estimated fortune of over $114 billion.

According to Indian newspapers, Rihanna has received $9 million for attending and singing at this ceremony.

This Indian billionaire arranged the most expensive wedding ceremony in the history of India for his daughter in 2018, which is said to have cost over $100 million.

The Ambanis began their celebrations on Wednesday with a three-day extravaganza in the western state of Gujarat, India. The ceremony is expected to continue until Sunday of this week.

