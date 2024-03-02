Teen Arrested In Killing Of Former Afghan Interpreter By US Police

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of the murder of a former Afghan interpreter for U.S. special forces, who was working as a ride-share driver in Washington, D.C.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the vulnerability of those who have served alongside American troops in conflict zones and resettled in foreign countries.

After leaving Afghanistan, 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmadyar, a husband and father of four, sought refuge in Northern Virginia, as reported by NBC Washington. His decision to settle in the United States symbolized his aspirations for a better life for himself and his family, away from the turmoil and conflict of his homeland.

“Here was a man starting in the United States,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said.“He served the country.”

On July 3, just after midnight, Nasrat Ahmadyar was shot while driving, reportedly trying to make up for falling behind on rent, according to friends. Police discovered him inside his car following the incident.

Authorities suspect that Ahmadyar's killing was a result of an attempted carjacking, adding to the tragedy of the situation.

Despite apprehending one suspect, detectives are still actively searching for additional individuals involved in the crime, as per police statements.

