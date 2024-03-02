Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv Region Kills Elderly Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have attacked Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region with drones, killing a man in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district.

The main office of the National Police in the Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, enemy Shahed drones hit a residential area in Kharkiv and a private house in the village of Velykyi Burluk.

"At around 00:10, the forces of the aggressor country likely hit a private house in the village of Velykyi Burluk with a Shakhed UAV. The house caught fire. The body of the 76-year-old owner of the house was recovered from under the rubble," the post said.

The building was destroyed. The police evacuated an elderly woman from a neighboring house.

At around midnight, Russian troops also attacked Kharkiv.

"As a result of a Shahed UAV strike, two cars burned down, and two more were damaged by the blast waves. Residential buildings and garages were damaged," the police said.

According to Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, four cars were destroyed, ten garages were damaged, and windows were smashed in dozens of apartments. A drone struck a residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"There are mostly five-story residential buildings in this area," Chubenko said.

Investigators launched criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service