American Airlines Cargo Recognises Its Top 10 Partners In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : American Airlines Cargo and its GSA in Bangladesh M&C Aviation Bangladesh jointly recognised its top partners in the country through a ceremony at The Westin Dhaka on February 7.

The airline honoured its top 10 partner agents for their performance in 2023. The event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of 10 best partner agents with significant contribution to the airline's success in the air cargo industry of Bangladesh.

Jonathan Bernstein, Manager, Cargo Alliance and Partnership of American Airlines Cargo, Shifa Qadeer, Director and CEO of M&C Aviation and the airline's top agents in Bangladesh, among others, were present on the occasion.