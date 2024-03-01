GCC Countries Underline Pressing Need To Resolve Sudan Crisis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries underlined the pressing need to find a comprehensive solution to the Sudanese crisis.

The GCC Countries also urged the Sudanese crisis parties to maintain calm, give priority to dialogue, unify ranks, preserve the cohesion of national state institutions and prevent their collapse, and prevent any external interference in Sudanese affairs that would fuel the conflict and threaten regional peace and security.

This came in the statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in her capacity as Chairperson of the Gulf Group, during the 'Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner's Report on Sudan,' within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Her Excellency expressed the GCC countries' deep concern about the suffering of the Sudanese people from violence, displacement and the collapse of basic human rights. She noted that the GCC countries encourage talks, facilitated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the African Union, between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and representatives of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which resumed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on October 29.

HE Dr. Al Muftah She expressed that the GCC countries' welcoming of the declaration issued on November 7, 2023 regarding the commitment of the Sudanese parties to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid and pave the way for reaching an agreement that would alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people, meet their aspirations, and contribute to enhancing the country's security, stability and prosperity in all fields.

Furthermore, Her Excellency reiterated the GCC countries' commitment to standing by the Sudanese people, and continuing to provide humanitarian aid and contributing to alleviating their suffering.