Ministry Of Defense Calls To Join Collection Of Data On Russia's Armed Aggression Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense called on citizens to join the collection of photos and videos of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine by the Ministry's branch archive.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reported.

"The Sectoral State Archive of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is documenting the military events of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine to preserve and systematize information from eyewitnesses and direct participants. The archive calls on everyone who has resisted or continues to resist the occupiers to send information materials (photos, videos, etc.) with a brief description of the event being covered, indicating the date and affiliation with the military unit," the Ministry of Defense said.

Zelensky, Rutte visit sites of buildings destroyed by Russian shelling

Citizens can send information materials to the postal address: 16 Boryspilska St., Kyiv, 02093, or by e-mail: ....

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that cultural heritage sites affected by Russian aggression would be included in a special state register.