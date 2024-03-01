(MENAFN- Baystreet) GDP Figures Due in Canada Next Week

Employment Numbers Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) (Q4) EPS for loss of 26 cents, compared to gain of 72 cents in the prior-year quarter. GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), (Q4) EPS for loss of 19 cents, compared to loss of 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) (Q3) EPS of 32 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Featured Earnings Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 18 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter. Geodrill Limited (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of nine cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter. Wajax Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 86 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Factory orders (Jan.)

ISM services (Feb.)

Featured Earnings Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) (Q4) EPS of $2.38, compared to $1.89 in the prior-year quarter.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (Q4) EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.31 in the prior-year quarter.

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) (Q2) EPS of $1.86, compared to $1.91 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Aecon Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 28 cents, compared to $1.63 in the prior-year quarter. Ag Growth International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.62 in the prior-year quarter. Bird Construction Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 54 cents the prior-year quarter. Black Diamond Group Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of eight cents, compared to 22 cents the prior-year quarter. First National Financial Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 93 cents, compared to $1.15 the prior-year quarter. Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment Report (Feb.)

Wholesale inventories (Jan)

Job openings (Jan.)

Federal Reserve Beige Book

Featured Earnings

JD (NASDAQ:JD) (Q4) EPS of 56 cents, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) (Q4) EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB (Q4) EPS of 77 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Ivey PMI (Feb.) The index nosed up to 56.5 in January from 56.3 in December, but fell sharply from January 2023's reading of 60.1. Building Permits (Jan.) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada decreased 14.0% from November to $9.2 billion in December. Featured Earnings Constellation Software Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $18.53, compared to $8.40 in the prior-year quarter. Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 49 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of 42, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter. Sleep Country Canada (T) (Q4) EPS of 53 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of Mar. 2) U.S. Productivity (Jan.) U.S. Trade Balance (Jan.) Consumer credit (Jan.) Featured Earnings

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) (Q1) EPS of $9.10, compared to $9.83 in the prior-year quarter.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) (Q4) EPS of $3.60, compared to $3.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) (Q4) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Canadian International Merchandise Trade (Jan.) In December, Canada's merchandise exports decreased 1.9%, while imports edged up 0.2%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance went from a surplus of $1.1 billion in November to a deficit of $312 million in December.

Featured Earnings

AutoCanada Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 43 cents compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 17 cents, compared to loss of 29 cents in the prior-year quarter. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) (Q4) EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.21 in the prior-year quarter. Paramount Resources Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 79 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead Non-Farm Payrolls (Feb.) Consumer Sentiment (Feb.)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) (Q4) EPS of $2.32, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) (Q3) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) (Q4) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Labour Force Survey (Feb.) Employment increased by 37,000 in January, following three months of little change. The unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7%, the first decline since December 2022. Featured Earnings Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 14 cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter. AltaGas Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 76 cents, compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of nine cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 15 cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

