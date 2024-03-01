Kuwait Amir Rep. Meets Fms In Antalya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulllah Al-Yahya met Friday top diplomats of Turkiye, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Al-Yahya held talks with his counterparts; Turkiye's Hakan Fidan, Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan, Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov and Uzbekistan's Baxtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of Third Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which is held for three days in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The separate meetings reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields, as well as latest international developments, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the issue of completing demarcation of maritime borders between Kuwait and Iraq beyond the Mark 162, was discussed during the meetings. (end)

nma







MENAFN01032024000071011013ID1107923921