               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir To Participate In Summit Of Gas Exporting Countries Forum Tomorrow


3/1/2024 2:01:41 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will participate Saturday in the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum's Summit held in the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, with the participation of a number of Their Excellencies heads of state and Government, alongside delegations of the brotherly and friendly countries.

MENAFN01032024000063011010ID1107923410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search