Amir To Participate In Summit Of Gas Exporting Countries Forum Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will participate Saturday in the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum's Summit held in the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, with the participation of a number of Their Excellencies heads of state and Government, alongside delegations of the brotherly and friendly countries.

