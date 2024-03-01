Yash Opens Up About Viral Picture Of Him With Wife Radhika Pandit Buying Ice Candy From Local Shop

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yash is busy working on his upcoming project after his last film 'KGF Chapter 2'. While working on his upcoming project, Yash found himself making headlines for a seemingly ordinary activity captured in a recent photograph. The image depicted the 'KGF 'actor and his wife, Radhika Pandit, casually purchasing snacks from a local store, with Radhika seen enjoying an ice candy by his side.



The picture garnered admiration from many, who praised Yash for his grounded nature. Yash clarified that visiting the local shop is nothing out of the ordinary for him. He revealed that he has been frequenting the same shop for nearly a decade, emphasizing that the recent photo simply captured a routine occurrence. Addressing misconceptions about his lifestyle, Yash highlighted that while he may enjoy the luxuries of traveling in luxury cars and private jets, he also values the simplicity of everyday experiences.



The picture







Also read:

Triptii Dimri reveals her parents had 'taken aback' after watching intimate scenes in 'Animal'

Yash's Workfront

Yash will next appear in the lead role in the film 'Toxic' directed by Geethu Mohandas. The film described as a 'fairytale for grown-ups,' explores the intricate world of drug cartels in Goa's coastal regions. While the film has generated anticipation among fans, details regarding the cast, including rumors of Kareena Kapoor Khan's involvement, remain speculative. Nonetheless, Yash assured audiences of an engaging cinematic experience, with the film slated for release in theaters early next year.