Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report by Carton Type (Brick Liquid Cartons, Shaped Liquid Cartons, Gable Top Cartons), Packaging Type (Flexible Liquid Packaging, Rigid Liquid Packaging), Shelf Life (Long Shelf Life Cartons, Short Shelf Life Cartons), End User (Liquid Dairy Products, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Liquid Foods, Alcoholic Beverages), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the liquid packaging cartons market report . The global market size reached US$ 12.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Liquid Packaging Cartons Industry:

Environmental Concerns:

The global shift toward sustainable packaging solutions is a significant driver for the liquid packaging cartons market. These cartons, often made from renewable resources like paperboard, are highly recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint compared to plastic containers. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for eco-friendly packaging options has surged, prompting manufacturers and brands to adopt liquid packaging cartons. This trend is supported by governmental regulations and initiatives that encourage recycling and the reduction of plastic waste, further propelling the market growth. Companies are leveraging this shift to enhance their brand image by showcasing their commitment to sustainability, thereby attracting a broader customer base that prioritizes green packaging solutions.

Convenience and Innovation in Packaging:

The convenience offered by liquid packaging cartons is a key factor driving their market growth. These cartons are lightweight, easy to transport, and efficient in terms of space utilization, making them a preferred choice for manufacturers and retailers. Additionally, the innovation in packaging designs, such as resealable caps and ergonomic shapes, enhances consumer convenience and product differentiation. Manufacturers are continually investing in technology to improve the functionality of these cartons, such as extended shelf life, better preservation of contents, and user-friendly features. This innovation appeals to consumer preferences for convenience and practicality and also supports the effectiveness of liquid products, ranging from dairy to household cleaners, thereby broadening the market's scope.

Rising Demand in Emerging Economies

The expansion of the liquid packaging cartons market is increasingly driven by the rising demand in emerging economies. Factors such as urbanization, growing populations, and rising disposable incomes contribute to increased consumption of packaged beverages and liquid products. In regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, the shift from traditional bulk packaging to more hygienic and durable packaged options is prominent. The growth in these markets is also fueled by the expanding retail sector and the increasing presence of supermarkets and convenience stores, which necessitate reliable and efficient packaging solutions. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on these regions to capitalize on the growing consumer base, adapting their products to local tastes and preferences while ensuring the cost-effectiveness and sustainability of their packaging solutions.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request a sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-packaging-cartons-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Adam Pack S.A.

Billerud AB

Elopak

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd.

IPI s.r.l. (Coesia S.p.A.)

Mondi plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (Reynolds Group Holdings)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Tetra Laval Group Uflex Limited

Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report Segmentation:

By Carton Type:





Brick Liquid Cartons

Shaped Liquid Cartons Gable Top Cartons

Brick liquid cartons dominate the market as they

are designed to allow for optimal space utilization.

By Packaging Type:



Flexible Liquid Packaging Rigid Liquid Packaging

Based on the packaging type, the market has been divided into flexible and rigid liquid packaging.

By Shelf Life:



Long Shelf Life Cartons Short Shelf Life Cartons

Long shelf life accounts for the largest market share as these cartons are constructed with layers of paperboard, plastic, and aluminum, which prevent the ingress of air and light.

By End User:



Liquid Dairy Products

Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks

Liquid Foods Alcoholic Beverages

Liquid dairy products represent the largest segment as they are perishable and require packaging to maintain freshness and prevent contamination.

By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the liquid packaging cartons market is attributed to the imposition of stringent regulations and standards by governments concerning packaging materials.



Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Trends:

There is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly liquid packaging solutions. Liquid packaging cartons, made primarily from renewable materials such as paperboard, are perceived as more environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic packaging. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by offering recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable liquid packaging cartons to meet consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Besides, there is a noticeable shift toward using plant-based and renewable materials in liquid packaging cartons. This includes the use of bio-based plastics derived from sources such as sugarcane or corn starch for the inner layers of the cartons, as well as sourcing paperboard from sustainably managed forests. Brands are leveraging these renewable materials to enhance their eco-friendly credentials and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5248&flag=C

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163