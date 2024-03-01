Global Humic Acid Market Growth, Top Manufacturers, Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Humic Acid Market Report by Form (Powdered, Granular, Liquid), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Horticulture, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How big is the humic acid market?

The global humic acid market size reached US$ 658.7 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,358.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Humic Acid

Humic acid is a mixture of organic compounds naturally occurring in soil, peat, coal, and decaying organic matter. It is formed through the decomposition of plant and animal remains over an extended period. It consists of a complex mixture of molecules, including humic acids, fulvic acids, and hymatomelanic acids, which vary in size and molecular weight. It can chelate or bind to various ions, making it a natural chelating agent for essential nutrients like iron, making them more available to plants. It enhances soil structure, which increases its water-holding capacity, aeration, and nutrient retention. Besides this, it can buffer soil pH, helping to maintain it within an optimal range for plant growth.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Humic Acid Industry ? :

The escalating demand for organic and sustainable farming practices across the globe is driving the need for natural soil conditioners like humic acid, which improve soil fertility without synthetic chemicals.



Additionally, the growing awareness among farmers and agricultural professionals about the importance of soil health in crop productivity is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the rising shift towards environmentally friendly agricultural practices is promoting the adoption of humic acid.



Moreover, the growth of the organic food industry, driven by consumer demand for chemical-free and nutritious produce, is positively influencing the market.



Leading Companies Operating in the Global Humic Acid Industry:



Agbest Technology Co. Limited

Arctech Inc.

Black Earth Humic

Cifo Srl

Desarrollo Agrícola y Minero S.A.

Humic Growth Solutions Inc.

Humintech GmbH

Jiangxi PingxiangAnhua Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Jiloca Industrial S.A. (JISA)

Saint Humic Acid

The Andersons Inc. Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture & Technology Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Form:



Powdered

Granular Liquid

Breakup by Sales Channel:



Direct Indirect

Breakup by Application:



Agriculture

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Horticulture Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

