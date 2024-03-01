COP28 In UAE: New Dubai Fintech Platform To Transform Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Ahead of COP28, fintech platform Fils was launched in Dubai on Monday to help global businesses turn intent into action when integrating sustainable values into the core of digital payments.

The homegrown platform will pave the way for trust and safety in carbon markets, bringing together buyers with capital, and suppliers with high-integrity carbon credits, at the rate and scale required to rebalance the planet, said Nameer Khan, the founder of Fils and chairman of the Mena Fintech Association (MFTA).

Designed as a holistic, enterprise-grade B2B2C product offering, Fils leverages the power of leading technologies for its end-to-end infrastructure to transform various industries, including financial services, hospitality, and e-commerce. This makes it easier for businesses to act on the core values of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), said Khan, adding that major partnerships with some of the leading names in the industry would be announced soon.

Speaking at the launch, Khan said Fils is poised to transform the world of ESG, through an API-first digital payment infrastructure that makes sustainability a lifestyle and can be easily embedded into platforms across sectors.

“Fils is a catalyst for the evolution of ESG enforcement and has the right team, technology, experience and expertise to lead the market. With our robust infrastructure, it spells the end of greenwashing and clears a path towards greater accountability and implementation of actionable outcomes that can improve the sustainability of the world we live in.”

He said Fils aims to address ESG implementation challenges head-on, making it easier for businesses to play a vital role in driving a more sustainable future - one that is not only climate-neutral but also one that supports the most vulnerable in society - the financially excluded and those most impacted by global disasters.

Companies across all industries are increasingly looking to align their ambitions with ESG principles and pursue opportunities that offer long-term societal benefits and business growth.

By taking a technology-first approach to sustainable action, Fils has created a game-changing digital ecosystem connecting payment infrastructure, organisations, impact makers, and consumers. It is a best-of-breed fintech that enables organisations to increase the scalability of their sustainability practices and provides projects across 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) with the ability to receive digital payments faster, easier, more securely, and with greater transparency, said Khan.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Sheikh Al Mualla bin Ahmed Al Mualla were among several industry leaders who attended the launch.

