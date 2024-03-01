Gaza Officials Accuse Israel Of Killing Over 100 Palestinians During Aid Distribution

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Gaza health officials claim that 112 Palestinians awaiting food aid were killed in a shooting by Israeli forces.

Israel denies this claim, stating that the victims were killed in the chaos of a rush for aid packages trampled underfoot.

An Israeli official stated that the incident consisted of two separate events that occurred hundreds of meters apart.

In the first incident, dozens of individuals were crushed or killed while scrambling for aid from the parcels underfoot.

In the second incident, forces felt threatened as crowds approached, resulting in a“limited response” and an unspecified number of casualties.

The Israeli army spokesperson, Daniel Haggai, reported that dozens were either trampled or injured in the scuffle to retrieve supplies.

Tanks escorting the aid convoys fired warning shots to disperse the crowd, according to Haggai, who emphasized no direct attack was made on the aid convoy.

French news agency reports a military source claiming Palestinian demonstrators were perceived as a threat, prompting Israeli soldiers to open fire.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deadly incident and called for further investigations.

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority president, denounced the“heinous massacre” by Israeli occupying forces against those waiting for aid in Nablus Square.

