Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend

Amman, March 1 (Petra)-- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update that pleasant weather is anticipated in most parts, on Friday, with the Jordan Valley, Aqaba, and the Dead Sea being particularly warm.There will be some dust stirring due to southwesterly winds, especially in the Badia districts.The capital city of Amman will have a high temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 5 degrees.The port city of Aqaba will see daytime highs of 29 degrees and nighttime lows of 18 degrees.