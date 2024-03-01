Kaifa Shah To Compete At Moscow Stars Wushu Championship

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Kaifa Shah is all set to represent India at the International Moscow Stars Wushu Championship, set to be held in Moscow, Russia from February 28 to March 5.

Kaifa has been practicing Wushu since she was 7 years old. It all started in 2013 when she along with her parents had a visit to the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium in Srinagar, where she got allured to Wushu after witnessing players practicing the martial arts.

She has since bagged five national medals of all colors in Wushu apart from several other state championships where she has bagged gold in all her 10 appearances. Kaifa's sister, Aliza Shah, is also a five-time national medallist.

In 2021, during routine Wushu practice, Kaifa Shah was injured and had to take rest for almost one year but came up as a true fighter when in 2022 national championship she clinched gold. This was her fifth national championship medal in a row.

Now Kaifa Shah has made it to the international arena and is going to represent India. When asked what her feelings were, she replied with a smile and thumps up. She thanked Secretary J&K Sports Council for her efforts for elevating sports infra in J&K.

