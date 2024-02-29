(MENAFN- Baystreet) Presto Declines on New Purchase Agreement

eBay Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a San Jose-based company that operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and around the world. This online retailer was one of the first to make a splash, and it has maintained a strong presence despite the meteoric rise of some of its competitors like Amazon. Shares of eBay have jumped 7.5% week-over-week as of close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The stock is now up 8.1% in the year-to-date period. eBay has enjoyed an uptick following the release of its final batch of fiscal 2023 earnings.This company released its fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2023 earnings on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. In Q4 FY2023, eBay reported revenue of $2.6 billion – up 2% on an as-reported basis and up 3% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis. Meanwhile, Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) reached $18.6 billion – up 2% on an as-reported basis, but nearly flat on an FX-neutral basis. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $728 million or $1.40 per diluted share, while eBay generated $123 million of operating cash flow.For the full year, eBay delivered revenue growth of 3% to $10.1 billion. Meanwhile, GMV fell 1% to $73.2 billion. GAAP net income from continuing operations was reported at $2.8 billion or $5.21 per diluted share. On the strategic front, eBay launched a new generative AI-powered social caption generator, promising to make social sharing easier for its sellers. Moreover, eBay opened its newest authentication center in Tokyo, Japan.Shares of eBay currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. It also offers a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. That represents a 2.2% yield at the time of this writing.

