Uganda, Kenya Seek Resolution To Petroleum Import Impasse

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, held talks on Monday to address the ongoing dispute regarding Uganda's petroleum product imports through Kenya.
While a statement from the Ugandan State House confirmed that the leaders discussed“matters of mutual interest,” it provided few specific details. However, Ruto offered a more optimistic view on social media, stating,“We have agreed on a way forward for sourcing and scheduling imports for the region in a manner that will ensure the most competitive pricing and maximum logistical efficiency.”
The Kenyan leader also emphasized the need to revisit plans for the construction of a pipeline connecting Eldoret, Kampala, and Kigali for the transportation of refined petroleum products.
The discussions come amid heightened tensions between the two East African nations. In December, Uganda filed a case against Kenya with the East African Court of Justice after Nairobi denied a license to the Ugandan government-owned oil company (UNOC) to operate locally and handle fuel imports destined for Uganda. This followed Kenya's refusal in November to grant UNOC a license to operate as a local oil marketer, prompting Uganda to seek legal intervention.
Landlocked Uganda, reliant on neighbouring countries for fuel imports, has explored alternative routes through Tanzania as a potential solution to the current impasse with Kenya.
