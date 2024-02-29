Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Research Report 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size And Forecast 

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” the global preimplantation genetic testing market size reached US$ 574.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,165.6 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Industry:

Advancements in Genetic Testing Technologies:

The global preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) market is experiencing significant growth, largely fueled by advancements in genetic testing technologies. These advancements are making PGT more accurate, reliable, and faster, thereby increasing its adoption among couples undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) to detect genetic defects in embryos before implantation. This technological progress is expanding the market size by making PGT accessible to a broader population, contributing to market growth. Market analysis indicates that continuous innovation in genetic sequencing and analysis tools is a key driver, enhancing the market outlook by improving the success rates of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) and raising the market share of PGT services.



Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders:

An increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chromosomal abnormalities among newborns is a major factor propelling the preimplantation genetic testing market. As awareness of genetic diseases grows, more prospective parents are opting for PGT to ensure the health of their future children. This trend is driving market growth by expanding the customer base seeking PGT as a preventive measure. The market analysis highlights the rising demand for early detection and prevention strategies as pivotal to the market's expansion, influencing both market size and share by addressing the needs of at-risk populations and fostering market trends toward more personalized and preventive healthcare solutions.



Growing Acceptance and Demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART):

The growing acceptance and demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) worldwide significantly contribute to the expansion of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market. As ART becomes more widespread and socially accepted, the number of IVF treatments is increasing, directly enhancing the demand for PGT to improve the outcomes of these procedures. This rise in ART procedures is a reflection of societal changes, including the trend of couples starting families later in life, which often requires the support of ART and PGT for successful pregnancies. Market analysis underscores the interconnected growth of the ART and PGT markets, with future market outlooks predicting continued expansion as technological advancements and societal acceptance drive market trends and increase market share.

Get Sample Copy of Report at

–

https://www.imarcgroup.com/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina Inc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera Inc

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited (Sysmex Corporation)

PerkinElmer Inc

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,

The Cooper Companies Inc Thermo Fisher Scientific

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Trends:

Emerging market trends in the preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) sector are significantly shaped by the increasing integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR technology, enhancing the precision and range of genetic tests available. There is a notable shift towards comprehensive chromosomal screening, allowing for the analysis of all 24 chromosome types for abnormalities, which significantly improves the success rates of IVF procedures.

Additionally, the market is witnessing a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, with PGT playing a crucial role in tailoring reproductive strategies to individual genetic profiles. These trends are driving the demand for PGT, reflecting a broader movement towards more informed and customized approaches to fertility and pregnancy planning.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by

Product:



Reagents and Consumables Instruments

Reagents and consumables represent the largest segment by product due to their recurrent usage in preimplantation genetic testing processes, necessitating regular purchases and contributing significantly to ongoing market demand.

Breakup by Procedure:



Preimplantation Genetic Screening Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) constitutes the largest segment by procedure, as it is widely used to detect specific genetic disorders and chromosomal abnormalities in embryos before implantation, addressing the needs of couples with known genetic risks.

Breakup by Technology:



Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

Comparative Genomic Hybridization Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) dominates the technology segment, offering unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency in genetic screening, making it a preferred choice for comprehensive embryo analysis.

Breakup by Application:



Aneuploidy

Single Gene Disorder

Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities



Translocations



Deletions



Duplications

Inversions

X-Linked Disorders

Human Leukocyte Typing Gender Identification

Aneuploidy is the largest segment by application, given its prevalence and the critical importance of detecting chromosomal number abnormalities for the success of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America is the largest market by region, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of new technologies, and significant investment in research and development, leading to widespread acceptance and utilization of preimplantation genetic testing services.

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email:



Tel

No:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163