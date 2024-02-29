(MENAFN) Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, has acknowledged and addressed concerns related to bias in the responses generated by the company's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) in a company-wide email. Pichai expressed the company's commitment to addressing the problematic text and image responses produced by the Gemini app, formerly known as Bard. He acknowledged that some of the AI's responses were offensive and biased, emphasizing that such outcomes are unacceptable.



The email, which was shared with various media outlets, highlighted Google's dedication to its mission of organizing the world's information and providing universally accessible and unbiased content. Pichai emphasized that Google has always aimed to deliver helpful, accurate, and unbiased information to users, asserting that this commitment extends to the company's AI technologies.



Gemini, launched recently, faced criticism for its responses, with concerns raised about restrictive programming related to safety and diversity. The AI received backlash for inaccuracies in depicting historical figures, including United States founding fathers, Russian emperors, Catholic popes, and Nazi German soldiers. Specifically, the AI's refusal to display images of white individuals citing concerns about reinforcing stereotypes garnered significant attention and scrutiny.



Pichai assured that Google is working tirelessly to rectify the issues with Gemini, recognizing the importance of delivering unbiased information through AI technologies. The controversy surrounding Gemini underscores the challenges and responsibilities associated with developing AI systems that prioritize accuracy, diversity, and sensitivity.





