Ukraine calls for constant global economic assistance amid war

(MENAFN) In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko underscored the critical need for foreign financial assistance, estimating a requirement of approximately three billion dollars each month throughout this year. Marchenko emphasized that Ukraine's macroeconomic stability during the ongoing conflict with Russia has been largely sustained by the unwavering support of international allies, highlighting the indispensable role of continuous financial aid.



Marchenko further articulated the imperative of maintaining a steady influx of external funding, asserting that any slowdown in securing such assistance could jeopardize Ukraine's economic stability and resilience in the face of the protracted conflict. He stressed the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that the monthly financial needs for 2024 are projected to remain substantial at three billion dollars.



The urgency of Ukraine's financial situation was recently echoed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who appealed directly to the US Congress for additional aid in an interview. Zelensky emphasized the life-saving nature of this aid, warning of dire consequences for Ukrainian citizens should it be withheld. However, despite these pleas, approval for a new aid package worth USD60 billion was blocked by Republican members of the US House of Representatives, signaling potential challenges in securing the necessary support for Ukraine amidst competing priorities.

MENAFN29022024000045015682ID1107915150