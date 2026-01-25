403
Sisi opposes attempts to fragment region, weaken Gaza ceasefire
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday condemned efforts to divide countries in the region or weaken the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Speaking at a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of Egypt’s Police Day, Sisi said: “Cairo opposes attempts to fragment regional states or create militias and parallel entities that operate outside national armies and institutions.”
Regarding the Gaza ceasefire, which went into effect on October 10, he emphasized that Egypt is working to ensure the agreement is fully implemented and to prevent any attempts to bypass it. Sisi also rejected any efforts to forcibly displace the Palestinian population from their land.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in over 71,600 deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 171,300 injuries, leaving Gaza in ruins. Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued attacks, reportedly killing 477 Palestinians and wounding 1,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
