PM Modi Refers To '2026 Is New 2016' Social Media Trend, Calls Youth 'Heroes' Of Startup India Journey

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to the '2026 is the new 2016' trend on social media and shared his memories of a decade ago when the government launched the Startup India programme, calling it "very important" for the youth and the future of the country.

He called the youth the "heroes" of the "amazing journey" of the Startup India programme and said that now, Indian startups are working in every sector.

Addressing the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "These days, I am noticing an interesting trend on social media. People are recalling their memories of 2016. In that spirit, I would also like to share one of my memories with you today. Ten years ago, in January 2016, we started an ambitious journey. We had a realisation that it may be a small initiative, but it is very important for the youth and for the future of the country."

"At that time, some people were not able to understand what it was. The journey I am talking about is of 'Startup India'. The heroes of this amazing journey are our young friends. The innovations they made coming out of their comfort zone are being registered in history," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India has become the world's "third-largest startup ecosystem".

"These startups are out of the ordinary. Today, they are working in the sectors that could not have been imagined ten years ago. AI, space, nuclear energy, semi-conductors, mobility, green hydrogen, biotechnology -- you name it, and you will find an Indian startup working in that sector," he said.

"I salute all my young friends who are associated with some startup or aspire to start their own startup," he added.

PM Modi further appealed to the countrymen, especially to the youths connected with industries and startups, and said, "India's economy is growing rapidly; all eyes are on India. In such times, we all have a big responsibility. That responsibility is to focus on quality. The era of 'It happens, it's fine, it will work' is over."

"Come, this year, let's give priority to quality with full vigour. We should have only one mantra -- Quality, Quality and only Quality. Better quality today than yesterday. Let us pledge to improve the quality of everything we manufacture -- be it our textiles, technology, electronics or even packaging. The meaning of the Indian products should be synonymous with top quality," he said.

Stressing to make "excellence the benchmark", the Prime Minister added, "Let us take a pledge that there will be no letup in quality, nor will there be any compromise on quality. I had said from the Red Fort -- 'Zero defect, zero effect'. By doing this, we will be able to take the resolve of Viksit Bharat forward."