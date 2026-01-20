403
EU holds talks with US over Greenland tariff threats
(MENAFN) European Union leaders are holding intensive consultations and maintaining ongoing dialogue with the United States following threats of tariffs over Greenland, a European Commission spokesperson said Monday.
At a midday briefing, spokesperson Olof Gill stressed that the bloc’s top priority is “to engage, not escalate,” warning that unilateral tariffs could hurt both European and American consumers and businesses.
US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, increasing to 25% in June, until a deal is reached on the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.” Trump cited national security and Arctic strategic interests as justification.
Gill said, “EU leaders are consulting intensively, as well as engagement with the US is continuing at all levels ... Sometimes the most responsible form of leadership is restraint, and responsible leadership is what President (Ursula) von der Leyen and indeed the European Union as a whole are all about.”
He added, “We need to be very sensible in how we approach the difference between a threat and operational reality. Yes, a threat has been made. The EU is responding to it responsibly with restraint, by trying to make the origin of that threat go away and find a solution that works for all parties better, to maintain the hard-won stability and predictability that the EU-US Joint Statement provides.”
An extraordinary EU meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss Trump’s tariff plan. Reports suggest leaders are preparing tangible response options, including potentially reactivating up to €93 billion ($108 billion) in retaliatory tariffs.
While the EU has the tools to defend its economic interests, including the anti-coercion instrument and previously suspended tariffs, the spokesperson emphasized that the bloc remains focused on resolving the issue through dialogue.
