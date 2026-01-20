Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan And China Plot New Course For Bilateral Cooperation In 2026

2026-01-20 05:10:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 20. Uzbekistan and China have discussed the current agenda of a comprehensive strategic partnership and plans for 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Bobur Usmanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and Yu Jun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties engaged in a comprehensive review of key bilateral issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the planned high-level visits and exchanges for 2026, underscoring the importance of continued close coordination in organizing collaborative events and initiatives.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $14.6 billion during the period from January to November 2025, further solidifying China's position as Uzbekistan's principal trading partner.

