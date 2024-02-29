Morgan Stanley opens office in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- FGS Global) ABU DHABI - Morgan Stanley today announced the opening of an office in Abu Dhabi, further expanding the Firm’s footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) and underlining its long-standing commitment to the region. Since 2006, Morgan Stanley has conducted business through its offices in Riyadh, Dubai, and Qatar, having worked with clients in the region for many years.



Commenting on the new Office, Clare Woodman, Head of Morgan Stanley EMEA and CEO of Morgan Stanley & Co International plc, said “We are delighted to be expanding our regional presence and commitment by opening an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). There are exciting times ahead for the MENA region and as capital markets activity continues to grow and diversify it brings new and rewarding opportunities for both regional and global investors.”



Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, continued “We welcome Morgan Stanley, a pioneer in the global financial services industry to Abu Dhabi and its thriving International Financial Centre. This expansion underscores the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and its value proposition as a preferred destination for global players seeking strategic growth opportunities for their business, showcasing our commitment to fostering a conducive ecosystem that drives sustainable economic development in the UAE and beyond.”



The office opening in ADGM coincides with The Investment Forum, Morgan Stanley’s inaugural two-day event in the Middle East bringing together global alternative investment firms and corporates with regional investors and allocators. The Investment Forum will become an annual event, alternating between key locations within MENA, with planning already underway for the 2025 edition.



Patrick Delivanis, Regional Co-Head of MENA at Morgan Stanley commented, “We have a highly sophisticated investor base in the MENA region, and opening an office in Abu Dhabi allows us to broaden our footprint and further deliver local and regional clients access to Morgan Stanley’s leading institutional securities business as well as our renowned asset management franchise, and increasingly, global clients access to the regional market.”



Abdulaziz Alajaji, Regional Co-Head of MENA at Morgan Stanley concluded, “We have developed strong partnerships in the region through our Riyadh, Dubai and Qatar offices and look forward to building on them as we broaden our footprint. The Abu Dhabi office opening is a further milestone in Morgan Stanley’s storied history in this market and highlights our continued commitment to the Middle East and our clients here.”







MENAFN29022024007153015390ID1107914951