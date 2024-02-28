Ternopil Hands Over 100 FPV Drones To AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ternopil community purchased and donated 100 FPV drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a total cost of UAH 1.335 million.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press servic of the Ternopil City Council.

“The Ternopil City Council purchased reconnaissance equipment under the 'Defense Capability' program, including 100 FPV drones,” the report says.

The city council has reported that the procurement of DJI Mavic quadcopters, computers, and other equipment for military needs is currently underway. Recently, the military received 180 FPV drones and four Mavic quadcopters.

In total, the Ternopil City Council spent UAH 40.7 million on the purchase of quadcopters, according to the register of aid donated by the community to the Armed Forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Khmelnytskyi community provided the military with eight DJI MATRICE 30T quadcopters, which were purchased for UAH 1.8 million from the budget.

