Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the official talks held by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani with HE President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron as part of His Highness state visit to France that commenced on Tuesday.

The Cabinet affirmed that the visit, characterized by widespread interest, hospitality, and warm welcome, along with the important discussions held with the HE French President and several senior French officials regarding the development of bilateral relations and regional and international developments, particularly those in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, has elevated the distinguished strategic partnership between the two countries to a new stage of constructive cooperation in various fields and mutual understanding on various issues for the benefit of both friendly nations and peoples to enhance development, security, and peace in the region and the world.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - The Cabinet was briefed on the Shura Council's approval of a draft law amending some laws related to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Second - Approval of a draft resolution by the Minister of Transport amending some provisions of Decision No. 23 of 2016 regarding the regulations for public auction sales of goods that have not been withdrawn from the port or exported.

Third - Approving the following :

1- A draft cooperation agreement for the protection and exchange of personal data and information for security purposes between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

2- A draft agreement between the Ministry of Labor in the State of Qatar and the International Labour Organization (ILO) on the implementation of the Joint Work Program in the State of Qatar.

3- A draft basic contribution agreement to support the regular resources of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) between the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in the State of Qatar and the UNFPA.

4- A draft air services agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of Grenada.

5- A draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the sports field between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

6- A draft executive program for the years 2024 and 2025 under the cooperation agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the field of youth and sports.

Fourth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took the appropriate decision thereon:

1- A report on the results of the visit made by HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to the Republic of Turkiye.

2- The results of the 35th meeting of the Agricultural Cooperation and Food Security Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on food security challenges.