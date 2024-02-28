Games of the Future almost sold outGames of the Future almost sold out

(MENAFN) The inaugural "Games of the Future," an international phygital tournament hosted in Russia, has seen unprecedented success, with nearly 97 percent of offline tickets sold within the first three days of the event, according to Tatarstan's sports minister, Vladimir Leonov. The groundbreaking competition, blending physical and digital sports, commenced in Kazan on February 21 and will continue until March 3, bringing together over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries.



Leonov highlighted the overwhelming demand for tickets, indicating the tournament's popularity among spectators. With only a few tickets remaining, he encouraged fans to explore streaming platforms to catch the action if attending in person was not possible. The "Games of the Future" features a diverse sports program, encompassing 21 disciplines across nine sports facilities in Tatarstan and one in Sochi.



Ticket sales for the event began on December 20, 2023, and the strong demand has been evident since the start. Despite the remarkable offline attendance, Igor Stolyarov, the head of the event, emphasized a focus on online spectators, aligning with the tournament's "super target" of achieving three billion views and engaging 250 million unique viewers for live broadcasts throughout the event.



For those unable to secure tickets, the "Games of the Future" can be experienced live on the Russian federal TV channel Match TV. Additionally, the tournament is accessible on its official website and various streaming platforms, including VK Play, Trovo, and Twitch. The overwhelming success of ticket sales underscores the growing popularity and significance of phygital sports events in the global entertainment landscape.





MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910743