Zelensky Meets With Albanian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama met in Tirana.

According to Ukrinform, the solemn ceremony of the meeting was broadcast on the Facebook page of the head of the Albanian government.

According to the program of the visit, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Edi Rama will have a one-on-one meeting, followed by a bilateral meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Albania. An agreement between Ukraine and Albania is scheduled to be signed.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Tirana, the capital of Albania, to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, hold talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on defense and political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula, and work on security agreements.

Photo credit:

RFE/RL