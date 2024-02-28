Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition 2024 Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 11th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) 2024 concluded yesterday on a high note.

The week-long event attracted 249 local and international exhibitors and 106 local farms, in addition to 40 participants in the date market and 30 participants in the honey market. The exhibition witnessed many events, workshops and partnerships, to exchange expertise and experiences among participants and play an important role in promoting global cultural and agricultural exchange.

Exhibitors and visitors praised this edition of the exhibition, which was held at the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition, making it a unique opportunity for all actors in the agricultural sector to meet at the local and international levels to exchange experiences in the field of agriculture.

Director of Agricultural Affairs Department and Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of AgriteQ 2024 Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi said the exhibition is an effective platform for presenting distinguished technological offers in the agricultural field.

He said 280 entities and 100 local and international experts participated with the aim of developing local production and achieving self-sufficiency and food security. Al Khulaifi said the latest agricultural technologies were displayed, including the use of artificial intelligence applications in agriculture, sustainable organic agriculture, and the use of robots in agriculture.

He said this reflects the country's interest in developing the sector comprehensively and raising awareness of the latest sustainable agricultural practices and technologies.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Expo 2023 Doha and Director of the Public Parks Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Eng Muhammad Ali Al Khouri said AgriteQ 2024 was unique because for the first time outside the exhibition grounds, at Expo 2023 Doha. He said that the event contributed greatly to achieving the enrichment of the agricultural exhibition among the participants, exhibitors and visitors.

Al Khouri said the exhibition is a direct platform for accessing the latest global technological innovations in the field of agriculture that support the national trend towards expanding the scope of agricultural production to meet the local demand for food products.

He noted that the exhibition succeeded in laying solid foundations for the localisation of advanced technologies and the implementation of ambitious projects that had the greatest impact in raising self-sufficiency rates in vegetables, meat, fish, poultry and eggs.