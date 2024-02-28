Ongole MP Magunta Quits YSR Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 28 (IANS) In another setback to YSR Congress Party in the run-up to elections, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Wednesday resigned from the party.

He told media persons that it was difficult decision but had become inevitable.

He declared that his son Magunta Raghava Reddy will contest the election from Ongole parliamentary constituency.

His decision came after YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as the party candidate from Ongole for the forthcoming polls.

Srinivasulu Reddy and his son are likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The MP said he had been in politics for 33 years and Magunta is a brand in Prakasam district.

"Our family has no ego. We only have self-respect," he said, adding that he can't compromise on self-respect.

Srinivasulu Reddy mentioned that he contested 11 times, including eight times for Parliament, twice for the Legislative Assembly, and once for the Legislative Council position.

He is the sixth MP to quit YSRCP ahead of simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (Narsapuram) resigned from YSRCP on February 24.

On February 21, Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy resigned from the party and also from Rajya Sabha.

In a letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said he was resigning as YSRCP's Nellore district president and also from the primary membership of the party due to personal reasons.

Prabhakar Reddy had announced in the past that he would contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Nellore constituency. However, he felt sidelined by the party in selecting candidates for Assembly elections.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashwory resigned from the YSRCP last month after the party denied them tickets for coming elections.

Simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha are likely to be held in April-May.