Saudi Arabia Surpassed 100M Tourists In 2023

Riyadh : The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) congratulates Saudi Arabia's achievement of welcoming over 100 million tourists, a testament to the Kingdom's strategic reforms, visionary investments, and resilience in the face of global challenges.

This milestone exemplifies the success of Saudi Arabia's efforts to transform its Travel & Tourism sector into a key driver of economic diversification and growth.

The introduction of tourist visas in 2019 and the strategic formation of the Ministry of Tourism in 2020 have been pivotal in aligning the Travel & Tourism sector with the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

The National Tourism Strategy and subsequent regulations introduced in 2022 to enhance service quality and development have further propelled the sector forward, setting a strong foundation for sustainable growth and innovation.

Saudi Arabia's Travel & Tourism sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, achieving a 156pc increase in international tourist arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019.

This recovery highlights the effectiveness of the Kingdom's strategic initiatives, including the streamlined E-visa program and significant investments in tourism infrastructure, which have collectively enhanced the country's appeal as a premier global tourism destination.

The achievement of attracting over 100 million tourists underscores the success of Saudi Arabia's proactive strategy and reform-driven approach to cultivating a vibrant tourism ecosystem.

This milestone not only showcases the sector's appeal but also Saudi Arabia's strategic foresight and adaptability, achieving a significant goal seven years ahead of schedule.

Saudi Arabia strategic reforms have created a supportive and flexible regulatory environment that encourages investment and innovation.

Key among these reforms is the restructuring of tourism license fees, tailored to meet specific needs and operations of investors. The Kingdom has also taken significant steps to alleviate the financial burden on the Travel & Tourism sector by reducing annual government fees by almost 22%, with a commitment to further reductions of up to 70%.

These initiatives are integral to Saudi Arabia's broader economic diversification strategy and its aim to position tourism as a leading employment sector by 2030.

As Saudi Arabia continues its path of expansion and strategic reforms within the Travel & Tourism sector, WTTC recognises the Kingdom's significant achievements and is committed to supporting its ongoing ambitions.

The global tourism body looks forward to Saudi Arabia's continued growth and success in establishing itself as a global tourism powerhouse, contributing to the sector's global recovery and prosperity.

