Denali out with Figures

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares leaped Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, and provided business highlights.

"2023 was a year of significant progress across our broad therapeutic portfolio and further clinical validation of our BBB-crossing Transport Vehicle (TV) platform," said CEO Ryan Watts, "In 2024, we expect to complete enrollment of our late-stage trials in MPS II and ALS as we establish commercial readiness for our product candidates in our first peak of programs.

Net losses were $119.5 million and $145.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net losses of $98.7 million and $326.0 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

There was no collaboration revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Collaboration revenue was $330.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $108.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in collaboration revenue of $10.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the comparative period in the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease of revenue earned under the Sanofi Collaboration of $10.0 million for a milestone triggered in December 2022 upon first patient dosed in a Phase 2 study of SAR443122/DNL758 in individuals with UC.

