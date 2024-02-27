Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 Starts Production From East North Flank

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Shah Deniz 2 has safely achieved another major milestone by
starting up production from the East-North flank of the Shah Deniz
field. Production from the East-North flank commenced on February
13, 2024, following the successful completion of all related
offshore construction and commissioning works.
The newly-started East North flank consists of five wells, two
production manifolds, two new flowlines with a total length of
about 30 kilometres, and a number of subsea structures connected to
the world-class Shah Deniz reservoir.
The existing Shah Deniz facilities' production capacity is
currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day, or
approximately 29 billion standard cubic metres per year.
According to the company's information, as of the beginning of
January 2024, 209 bln m3 of gas and 45 mln tons of condensate have
been produced from Shahdeniz field for the whole period since the
beginning of its development (since 2006). In 2023, 26 bln m3 of
gas was produced from the field, which is 4 percent higher than in
2022.
As previously reported, wells on the western, southeastern,
southwestern, and northeastern flanks will be completed and phased
into production by 2027.
Recall that Shahdeniz Stage 2 (full-scale development) has been
implemented since December 17, 2013 (after the final investment
decision was signed in Baku).
The cost of Stage 2 is estimated at $28 bln.
Currently, gas production from the Shahdeniz field is carried
out from the Alpha platform as part of Stage 1 (since 2006) and
from the Bravo platform as part of Stage 2.
