Muslim World League Leader Supports Christmas Greetings
Muslim-Christian interaction has deep roots in history. One of the earliest moments of interfaith respect in Islamic tradition is the migration to Abyssinia (Ethiopia), where early Muslims found protection under a Christian ruler. Historical accounts also point to periods of coexistence under Islamic rule in Andalusia and the Ottoman Empire, where Christians and Jews lived alongside Muslims within legal frameworks that recognized different communities and protected places of worship. Al-Issa and other contemporary scholars often reference such examples as reminders that coexistence is not a modern invention but originates from Islam's earliest principles.
As Christmas is celebrated globally, Al-Issa's remarks have received attention for highlighting a growing emphasis on respect and harmony between different communities. His perspective reflects an ongoing conversation within the Muslim world about how historic teachings and modern realities intersect, especially in countries and societies where diverse faiths are part of daily life. The conversation continues, but the message emerging from the Muslim World League's leadership underscores a theme increasingly echoed across global religious relations: that courteous recognition, when rooted in sincerity and respect, can help bring communities closer rather than divide them.
