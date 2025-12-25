Muslim World League Leader Supports Christmas Greetings

MENAFN - Khaama Press) Practices around Christmas vary among Muslim-majority countries. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, representing 57 member states, does not issue theological rulings on such matters, leaving decisions to local authorities and social norms. In places such as Iraq, government officials have publicly attended Christmas Mass in Baghdad as a gesture of unity with Christian citizens. Other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, and Bahrain, recognize Christmas in public spaces as part of cultural life. Meanwhile, more conservative regions may take a reserved approach, limiting public observance out of caution or longstanding tradition.

Muslim-Christian interaction has deep roots in history. One of the earliest moments of interfaith respect in Islamic tradition is the migration to Abyssinia (Ethiopia), where early Muslims found protection under a Christian ruler. Historical accounts also point to periods of coexistence under Islamic rule in Andalusia and the Ottoman Empire, where Christians and Jews lived alongside Muslims within legal frameworks that recognized different communities and protected places of worship. Al-Issa and other contemporary scholars often reference such examples as reminders that coexistence is not a modern invention but originates from Islam's earliest principles.

As Christmas is celebrated globally, Al-Issa's remarks have received attention for highlighting a growing emphasis on respect and harmony between different communities. His perspective reflects an ongoing conversation within the Muslim world about how historic teachings and modern realities intersect, especially in countries and societies where diverse faiths are part of daily life. The conversation continues, but the message emerging from the Muslim World League's leadership underscores a theme increasingly echoed across global religious relations: that courteous recognition, when rooted in sincerity and respect, can help bring communities closer rather than divide them.

