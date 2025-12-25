Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Advice To Trump On The Next Steps For Engagement With Pyongyang

Advice To Trump On The Next Steps For Engagement With Pyongyang


2025-12-25 07:01:33
(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article published by Pacific Forum is a version of an earlier story published by Korea On Point. It is republished with permission.

What in the world is going on? It was not that long ago when North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was seen and treated as a pariah. Moscow shunned him, Beijing treated him as a ungrateful supplicant and Washington made it clear that the cost of progress in its relationship with Pyongyang was movement, perhaps not immediately but still as a goal (or at least as a possibility), toward CVID: complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization.

Fast forward to today: Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Kim with hat in hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping gives Kim a place of honor at his major parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and US President Donald Trump is heard literally begging Kim to meet with him during Trump's recent visit to Seoul. Suddenly, Kim Jong Un is everybody's favorite prom date.

The Russian turnaround is easiest to explain. Putin desperately needs Pyongyang's help, in the form of ammunition and cannon-fodder troops, in his thus far unsuccessful effort to subjugate Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Xi seems concerned that Kim will play a Russia card against China's interests and is openly wooing him, despite the embarrassment it should have caused the other international visitors to his gala parade. (If dignitaries like Indian Prime Minister Modi were not informed in advance that they would share a podium with Kim, they should be incensed. If they were advised and came anyway, they should be embarrassed.)

Most unsettling of all has been President Trump's (over)eagerness to resume his bromance with Kim, even as Kim has thus far spurned his advances, warning that the US must first get over its“delusional obsession with denuclearization” before he is willing to sit down, as an equal, with the world's most powerful leader.

MENAFN25122025000159011032ID1110525214



Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search