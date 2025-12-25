Advice To Trump On The Next Steps For Engagement With Pyongyang

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article published by Pacific Forum is a version of an earlier story published by Korea On Point. It is republished with permission.

What in the world is going on? It was not that long ago when North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was seen and treated as a pariah. Moscow shunned him, Beijing treated him as a ungrateful supplicant and Washington made it clear that the cost of progress in its relationship with Pyongyang was movement, perhaps not immediately but still as a goal (or at least as a possibility), toward CVID: complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization.

Fast forward to today: Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Kim with hat in hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping gives Kim a place of honor at his major parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and US President Donald Trump is heard literally begging Kim to meet with him during Trump's recent visit to Seoul. Suddenly, Kim Jong Un is everybody's favorite prom date.

The Russian turnaround is easiest to explain. Putin desperately needs Pyongyang's help, in the form of ammunition and cannon-fodder troops, in his thus far unsuccessful effort to subjugate Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Xi seems concerned that Kim will play a Russia card against China's interests and is openly wooing him, despite the embarrassment it should have caused the other international visitors to his gala parade. (If dignitaries like Indian Prime Minister Modi were not informed in advance that they would share a podium with Kim, they should be incensed. If they were advised and came anyway, they should be embarrassed.)

Most unsettling of all has been President Trump's (over)eagerness to resume his bromance with Kim, even as Kim has thus far spurned his advances, warning that the US must first get over its“delusional obsession with denuclearization” before he is willing to sit down, as an equal, with the world's most powerful leader.