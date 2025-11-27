Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who's Safe, Who's Slipping? Top 3 And Bottom 3 Revealed!

The excitement for Bigg Boss 19 is ramping up. The show's finale is getting closer, and viewers are eager to know who will take home the trophy this season. Meanwhile, this week's voting trend has been revealed.

The finale of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 is very close. The remaining contestants are competing to make it to the top 5. Everyone is trying to prove themselves better by putting others down.

The current voting trend for Bigg Boss 19 is out. It shows who is in the top position and which members are at the bottom. According to the voting, three members are in the bottom.

According to media reports, among the 8 remaining housemates, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Farhana Bhatt are in the top 3. The bottom 3 includes Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, and Shehbaz Badesha.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar is near. Looking at the voting trend, Shehbaz Badesha or Malti Chahar are most likely to be eliminated this week.

Bigg Boss 19 has found its first finalist, and it's Gaurav Khanna. Not only that, Gaurav is also the current house captain. He is the last captain of this season as the finale is approaching.

Currently, 8 members are left in Bigg Boss 19. They are Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar.

The finale of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 is rumored to be on December 7. However, there's no official announcement from the makers yet. It's said all contestants will perform at the grand finale.