Pope Leo XIV Condemns Russia For Rejecting Christmas Holiday Ceasefire In Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, made a heartfelt appeal for"one full day of peace throughout the world" during his Christmas address in Rome. Speaking on Russia's several attacks regions in Ukraine, the pope criticized Moscow for rejecting a holiday cease-fire.

“I once again make this appeal to all people of good will: that, at least on the feast of the birth of the Savior, one day of peace may be respected,” Pope Leo said.

Condemns Russia's refusal of cease-fire

Highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Pope Leo expressed sadness over Russia's refusal to observe a Christmas truce.

“Truly, among the things that cause me great sadness in these days is the fact that Russia has apparently refused the request for a Christmas truce,” he said.

The pope noted the plight of Ukrainian civilians living under constant threat and described them as“tormented” by violence.

Gaza and Palestinian crisis

Pope Leo also addressed the precarious conditions in Gaza amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“How, then, can we not think of the tents in Gaza, exposed for weeks to rain, wind and cold?” he asked.

He lamented Gazans remaining homeless, despite the October ceasefire agreement following years of conflict.

Focus on migrants and the homeless

Continuing his Christmas message, the pope highlighted the plight of migrants and refugees, as well as global homelessness caused by war and instability.

He specifically referenced conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, Mali, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia.

Advocating care and compassion

Pope Leo, who has made care for immigrants a central theme of his early papacy, reinforced the moral imperative to assist the vulnerable. He warned that ignoring the needs of the poor and strangers is akin to rejecting God himself.

“Refusing to help the poor and strangers is tantamount to rejecting God,” the pope said in his Christmas Eve sermon.

“Let us hope that the peace agreement [in Gaza] will move forward,” Leo added, emphasizing the need for continued international efforts to support the vulnerable.

First Christmas as Pope

This was Pope Leo XIV's first Christmas since his election in May, succeeding the late Pope Francis. Born Robert Prevost in Chicago, he has quickly positioned himself as a moral voice on global humanitarian crises and the importance of compassion during times of conflict.

