Canton Token Surges 25% After DTCC Announces Tokenized Treasury Plans

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Canton Coin has experienced a notable surge of approximately 27% over the past week, significantly outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market. This rally is largely attributed to recent developments surrounding the tokenization of traditional assets and increasing institutional interest in blockchain-based solutions for financial infrastructure.



Canton Coin's recent rally follows the DTCC's announcement to tokenize US Treasury securities on the Canton Network.

The DTCC, which manages post-trade infrastructure for US securities, processed roughly $3.7 quadrillion in transactions last year.

The Canton Network is a permissioned blockchain facilitating regulated issuance and settlement of tokenized assets, with Canton Coin serving as its native token. Tokenized real-world assets, especially US Treasuries, are experiencing rapid growth, reflecting institutional adoption and expanding use cases.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The association with institutional initiatives and real-world asset tokenization fuels investor confidence.

Trade idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Given the ongoing institutional engagement and expanding use cases, remaining invested may be prudent.

Market context: This rally occurs amid a broader cautious market sentiment, with many cryptocurrencies experiencing stagnation or slight declines, highlighting the unique factors driving Canton Coin's performance.

Institutional Adoption Boosts Canton Coin

The recent surge in Canton Coin's value stems from the landmark announcement by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which revealed plans to tokenize a portion of US Treasury securities on the Canton Network. As a pivotal player in US securities infrastructure, the DTCC processed approximately $3.7 quadrillion in securities transactions last year, underscoring the significance of this move.

DTCC CEO Frank La Salla emphasized that this collaboration paves the way for real-world, high-value tokenization use cases, starting with US Treasuries and potentially expanding into a wide array of assets. The Canton Network itself is a permissioned blockchain designed specifically for regulated financial institutions to issue, settle, and manage tokenized assets efficiently, with Canton Coin serving as the native token supporting transactions on the platform.

While major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether experienced slight declines, Canton Coin's rally highlights growing investor optimism surrounding tokenization initiatives. Cryptocurrency markets overall have been relatively flat, with several leading tokens down marginally, reflecting a cautious trading environment.

Tokenization of real-world assets has gained traction in 2025. Recent data shows that the total value of tokenized assets has tripled over the past year, reaching approximately $19 billion. US Treasuries account for a significant portion of this growth, with about $9 billion tokenized-more than double from the start of the year. Major products like BlackRock 's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and offerings from Ondo Finance and Franklin Templeton highlight the institutional embrace of on-chain assets.

Industry experts see this trend as transformative, arguing that tokenized assets can reduce transaction costs, broaden global access, and enable 24/7 trading. Keith Grossman, president of MoonPay, predicted that the push to bring traditional assets onto blockchain would compellingly modernize legacy financial systems, similar to how digital media reshaped the sector.

