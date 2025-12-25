Ukraine And Germany To Expand Production Of Linza Bomber Drone
The Linza UAV is equipped with a gyro-stabilized camera with digital zoom and can carry up to 2 kg of payload at a distance of up to 10 km.
The drone can mine territories and destroy Russian invaders and enemy equipment.
Thanks to its characteristics, it also provides the Defense Forces with opportunities to strengthen tactical reconnaissance. An external antenna allows the operator to control the drone directly from cover.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the signing of a number of new important agreements with German partners worth more than EUR 1.2 billion.Read also: Woman wounded in December 23 drone strike on Kyiv dies in hospital
First and foremost, thanks to agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany has committed to allocating EUR 11.5 billion to support Ukraine next year.
Photo: Ministry of Defense
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment