Ukraine And Germany To Expand Production Of Linza Bomber Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Linza UAV is equipped with a gyro-stabilized camera with digital zoom and can carry up to 2 kg of payload at a distance of up to 10 km.

The drone can mine territories and destroy Russian invaders and enemy equipment.

Thanks to its characteristics, it also provides the Defense Forces with opportunities to strengthen tactical reconnaissance. An external antenna allows the operator to control the drone directly from cover.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the signing of a number of new important agreements with German partners worth more than EUR 1.2 billion.

First and foremost, thanks to agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany has committed to allocating EUR 11.5 billion to support Ukraine next year.

Photo: Ministry of Defense