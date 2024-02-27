Thailand, US Embark On Annual Cobra Gold Military Exercises

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The Thai armed forces and the US began on Tuesday the 43rd Cobra Gold military exercises at U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong city, with the participation of 9,570 military personnel from several countries.

According to the Thai newspaper, The Nation, Thai Defense Forces Chief General Songwit Noonpackdee said in a speech during the opening ceremony that these exercises will help develop aspects of cooperation between countries in responding to threats that come through land, sea, space and electronically.

US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec thanked the Royal Thai Armed Forces for hosting Cobra Gold and said that the US Navy is ready to support its Thai counterpart for training on the limited recover mission of the HTMS Sukhothai, a US-made warship that sank in the Gulf of Thailand during a storm in December 18, 2022.

Ambassador Godec added that these exercises ensure the protection of trade routes in the Indo-Pacific region and the free flow of goods and services, keeping transport costs low and enabling Thai and U.S. companies to prosper.

The 43rd Cobra Gold will include joint military exercises to enhance preparations against many types of national and international threats, as well as newly added training programs related to space and cyber threats.

Military forces from seven countries are taking part in this year's military exercises including Thailand, the US, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia, while personnel from 30 other countries will take part in humanitarian aid exercises.

The Cobra Gold exercise is scheduled to take place until March 10 in various locations in Thailand including Lopburi, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo and Rayong. (end)

