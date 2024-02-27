Fraudsters hack Matthew Perry's X account asking for donation to fake foundation

(MENAFN) The X (formerly Twitter) account belonging to Matthew Perry has been the subject of hacking attempts, as stated in reports.



The foundation established in memory of the late Friends star, who passed away last October, seemed to be the focus of a link shared in a pinned post on his profile, encouraging individuals to contribute donations.



A post on Instagram from the Matthew Perry Foundation stated: "We have received reports that Matthew's official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency.



"Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media. MatthewPerryFoundationis the only website associated with the Foundation, and we are only accepting donations through this site."



A caption was included, saying: "This is the only official Matthew Perry Foundation Instagram account, and we will only ever post official Foundation communications.



"Please report imposter accounts, and do not submit donations through any channel other than MatthewPerryFoundation.org. #MatthewPerry."



Additionally, the post was flagged by X's community notes feature, indicating that the account had been compromised and that the provided link was fraudulent.

MENAFN27022024000045015839ID1107903886