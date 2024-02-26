Rajya Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling Begins Amid Cross-Voting Reports In UP, Himachal, Karnataka

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live: Elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh for 15 Rajya Sabha seats. In the upper house, voting has started at 9 a.m., and vote counting is set to begin at 5 pm today. For the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has nominated three candidates, while the BJP has 8. The BJP has enough members to send seven members without opposition, but Sanjay Seth's candidacy has raised the possibility of a close race for one seat fill four vacancies before the biennial election, the Congress moved all of its MLAs in Karnataka to a hotel. Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain, and GC Chandrasekhar from the Congress, Narayansa Bandage from the BJP, and Kupendra Reddy from the JD(S) are the five contenders. Concerns regarding cross-voting have surfaced since all parties sent whips to their MLAs Congress in Himachal Pradesh has sent out a whip telling all of its MLAs to support Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the party's nominee. The BJP, which maintains that lawmakers have the freedom to cast votes following their personal preferences, has attacked this action out all the LIVE updates on Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 here,



