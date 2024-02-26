Baker Hughes' Chief Culture & DEI Officer Champions Diversity In Energy

(MENAFN- 3BL) Tune in to the latest episode of the 'DE&I in Energy Podcast' featuring our Chief Culture & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Officer, Nicole M. Durham to hear her share her journey, successes, and challenges in creating an inclusive culture in the energy sector. She dives into her mission of fostering a workplace environment that prioritizes respect, belonging, high performance, and innovation and our team's proactive approach to staying ahead of the curve.

Listen on Spotify.